NL Full Time: Table-topping New Year 2020 special out now!

The New Year’s table-toppers and their chasing packs have it all to themselves on the final NL Full Time podcast of 2019 and first of 2020!

Out now for New Year’s Eve on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, NL Full Time’s Luke Edwards, Thom Lang and Chris Pratt run the rule over the future fortunes of Barrow, King’s Lynn and Wealdstone as Non-League’s top two tiers enter a new decade.

Barrow may be topping the charts In the National League this Christmas but Sutton topped the live TV ratings on Saturday with victory over promotion-chasing Yeovil to stretch their unbeaten run to seven.

It’s still all about the Linnets in the North for NL Full Time’s team but can they keep it up in the New Year? Closest rivals York are faltering as two ex-Minstermen downed their old club at the weekend.

Wealdstone are looking good in National League South but Dorking are doing their talking on the pitch. Can they continue their meteoric rise in 2020?

The team running NL Full Time returned in September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, five other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – Serena Orsi-Dadamo, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

