The race for promotion: Which teams are worth backing?

We are two-thirds of the way through the National League campaign and with Barrow looking like an unstoppable force at the top, the chasing pack are being left to battle it out for the remaining promotion spot.

Harrogate Town are the closest team to Barrow thanks to seven wins out of their last nine games, and the North Yorkshire club are priced at 9/1 to win the league or 3/1 for promotion.

Yeovil Town are also in the mix, but are winless in three games – something they will hope is just a blip in their bid to return to the Football League. You can get them at 11/4 to bounce back to League Two at their first attempt.

Currently occupying fourth place are FC Halifax Town, who have overcome a terrible end to 2019 and rebounded by taking 14 points from the last 18 available. Somehow, they are as big as 100/1 to claw back the eight-point deficit to Barrow and win the league, and a massive 25/1 to get promoted with some football betting sites.

Bromley looked like title favourites throughout August and September but it has all gone wrong for them since Yeovil ended their unbeaten run on matchday 14.

Having been four points clear at the top, the Ravens are now 10 points adrift of the leaders and find themselves looking over their shoulder with a playoff berth by no means a guarantee. Odds of 6/1 for promotion may still tempt some, given that we know they are capable of going on a run.

Boreham Wood have not suffered defeat in the league since October, and if they can turn more draws into wins, a trip to Wembley – where they lost the playoff final in 2018 – is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Notts County currently occupy the final playoff position with 47 points, but there are as many as eight other teams within six points of them, all of whom should feel they have a shot at sneaking in through the back door.

This is where the top 7 finish market becomes interesting. Torquay United, for example, are five points behind, and have a tendency to end seasons very well, albeit usually it has been to dig themselves out of relegation trouble.

Gulls manager Gary Johnson is no stranger to promotion challenges at various levels of the pyramid, having achieved the feat with Yeovil, Bristol City, and Torquay themselves last year as they won the National League South. 10/1 looks a decent price for the Devon club to get into the top 7.

Wrexham have won back-to-back games, both against teams above them, and while 150/1 for promotion is probably about right given the amount of teams they’d have to surpass, a top half finish is a tempter at 4/1.

Maidenhead are only six points off of the top half, so it is interesting to see them priced at 25/1 to end up in the top 12. The Magpies have been inconsistent of late, but the 2-0 triumph over Eastleigh last time out could set them on their way, and they have some very winnable games lined up between now and April.

The pick of this weekend’s fixtures sees fourth-placed Halifax host fifth-placed Bromley. The teams have been going in opposite directions in recent weeks with a nine-point swing in favour of the home side, but, perhaps surprisingly, it is Bromley who start as slight favourites (7/5) at The Shay.