Quantcast
The Non-League Football Paper

Missed us? Buy The NLP here!

Subscribers login | Free sample

Newsletter

Get our weekly Football email
Home / Latest News / What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?

What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?

Posted on by in with 0 Comments

Here’s what features in NLP #1036

  • SINNOTT: Tributes to Jordan Sinnott as the football world comes together for the popular Matlock Town midfielder
  • 50 YEARS OF THE FA TROPHY: We look back on five decades of the competition, starting with the 1970s
  • WHAT A YEAR: Dean Brennan on his climb from the bottom to the top
  • LOVE ISLAND: Darlington boss Alun Armstrong says he’ll be keeping one eye on Luke Trotman’s blossoming reality TV career – but insists a late charge for the play-offs remains his main focus
  • GROVE-Y TIMES: Russ Penn looks back at Halesowen Town’s cup memories
  • MOVING FORWARD: Rod Stringer believes his shock sacking at Chelmsford City was not a football decision – but is hungry for his next challenge in management
  • VASE TALK: Andy Smart pens his latest column on one of his favourite competitions – the FA Vase

All this and plenty more in Sunday’s paper – subscribe to never miss an issue and sign-up to our weekly newsletter for the latest news, offers and previews.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

Liked this story? Share it!

PinIt

Related Posts


[snack_ad id="6539132" type="1by1"]