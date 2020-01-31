What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?
Here’s what features in NLP #1036…
- SINNOTT: Tributes to Jordan Sinnott as the football world comes together for the popular Matlock Town midfielder
- 50 YEARS OF THE FA TROPHY: We look back on five decades of the competition, starting with the 1970s
- WHAT A YEAR: Dean Brennan on his climb from the bottom to the top
- LOVE ISLAND: Darlington boss Alun Armstrong says he’ll be keeping one eye on Luke Trotman’s blossoming reality TV career – but insists a late charge for the play-offs remains his main focus
- GROVE-Y TIMES: Russ Penn looks back at Halesowen Town’s cup memories
- MOVING FORWARD: Rod Stringer believes his shock sacking at Chelmsford City was not a football decision – but is hungry for his next challenge in management
- VASE TALK: Andy Smart pens his latest column on one of his favourite competitions – the FA Vase
