Ex-Tractor Boy and Sunderland star Carlos Edwards signs for Blues

Carlos Edwards

Former Ipswich Town and Sunderland star Carlos Edwards could make his debut in the BetVictor Isthmian League on Saturday after signing for Bury Town.

Edwards – already player-manager at Eastern Counties League Premier Division Woodbridge Town – signed dual registration forms at Ram Meadow on Friday and is all set to turn out for the promotion-chasing Blues in Isthmian North when they host Dereham Town.

The Trinidad and Tobago international, pictured, was with the Tractor Boys for four years and also played for Wrexham, Luton Town, Sunderland and Millwall as a winger and right-back.

Now 41, he made 191 appearances for Ipswich between 2009 and 2014, 166 for Wrexham and 50 for the Black Cats.

Before retiring from international duty with 90 caps and four goals to his name, Edwards played for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup campaign against Sweden, England and Paraguay.

He was named as joint Woodpeckers player-manager in April 2019 alongside Jamie Scales and coach Glenn Snell.

Image courtesy of @CarlosEdwards7/Twitter

