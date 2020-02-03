Adam Virgo takes time out from BT and NLP to star on NL Full Time!

BT Sports commentator and pundit Adam Virgo is the star guest on this week’s NL Full Time podcast!

The Non-League Paper columnist and former Brighton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town defender sat down with the NL Full Time team to discuss the weekend’s action and the comings and goings in the National League before the January transfer window slammed shut on Friday night.

With Barrow continuing to impress at the top of the National League, BBC Cumbria’s Adam Johnson caught up with talisman John Rooney after his stunning brace saw the Bluebirds come back to shoot down Torquay United’s Gulls and stay on course for a dream return to the Football League.

NL Full Time’s Rob Worrall also spoke with Harrogate’s Connor Hall ahead of their entertaining one-all draw at Aldershot, drilling down to the nuts and bolts on a range of issues from the National League’s hit and miss strikers to the teams he thinks are in peril.

Darren Smith from the excellent Claret Army podcast is also a guest on the latest NL Full Time, rounding-up the weekend’s goalfest in National League South.

Dickie Worton muses over a shock defeat for the King’s Lynn Town, loan strikers making their mark elsewhere and Boston pushing hard for the higher echelons in National League North.

Chris Pratt and Luke Edwards also join in the debate on this week’s bumper show which was released for download on Sunday night. “Every pod is a good pod but this week’s is a corker,” said Edwards.

The team running NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, five other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – Serena Orsi-Dadamo, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Entitled ‘Rooney Tunes‘ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show.

Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the most listened to shows topping the archive.

