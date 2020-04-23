Wayne Spicer succeeds Duane Darby as new Redditch United manager

Former Wolverhamtpon Sporting, Black Country Rangers and Bilston Town boss Wayne Spicer is looking forward to guiding Redditch United next season.
The ambitious 31-year-old was named as the successor to former Football Conference winner Duane Darby on Wednesday following his surprise exit last Saturday, two days after appointing former Lye Town boss Mark Jones as his new number two.
Most recently with Bilston in the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division, Spicer is pictured being unveiled at The Trico Stadium alongside the Southern League Premier Division Central club’s director of football Sajid Ali Mahmood.
Mahmood said: “This is a very tough time for Non-League clubs. With the unprecedented conditions we are operating in we need the support of our fans more than ever.
“Redditch United needs to combine ambition with management within this environment. I am very confident in Wayne’s appointment and I am sure we will all get behind him and his team.”
The new Reds boss, who has built his coaching reputation around identifying talented players and progresses their careers, said: “There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies.
“That is something that appeals to me as manager and I am thrilled at being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality. I will be announcing my back-room staff in due course”.
Ex-Football League star Darby succeeded Ian King as Reds boss in November 2019. As a player, the 46-year-old scored more than a 100 times for a host of clubs including Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County.
He won promotion to the EFL from Non-League with Rushden & Diamonds before going on to play for Hednesford Town, Alvechurch and Nuneaton Borough.
