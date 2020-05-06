Didcot Town fan Lincoln Callaghan rides to the rescue!

By John Lyons

If Didcot Town ever need someone with pedal power, they know they can always count on five-year-old Lincoln Callaghan.

The young supporter rounded off an incredible 100km bicycle challenge in aid of Diddy last weekend – and has helped raise more than £2,000 for the Southern League Division One Central club in the process.

The feat was the idea of dad Chris, who felt his nipper could achieve something special.

“When I finished off work two or three weeks ago, I took Lincoln out on his bike two or three times and he did about 20km,” said Chris, a highway site manager.

“I wondered if I could get him his daily exercise, spend some quality time with him and raise some money for the club at the same time.

“We got up the next day, I asked him if he wanted to do it and he did, so we set up a GoFundMe page and Facebook page.”

And then it was time to get pedalling…

“We did 100km over the space of a couple of weeks,” said the proud day. “We had days off, a couple of days with just four or five kilometres and some with 11, 12 or 13.

“Some days he was quicker than others – he’s quite unpredictable – but he’s done really well. He’s loved every minute of it and he’s over the moon that he’s done it.

“The club gave him a little trophy and he hasn’t let go of it since!”

The family only moved to the area from Yorkshire in January last year, but have been bowled over by their local team.

“We’ve just fallen in love with the club,” said Callaghan. “Non-League football is true football and Lincoln rides around the pitch when the game’s going on.

“We never expected the response we’ve had from the ride. He’s been on the television, radio and in the papers.

“The response has been fantastic and it’s created a feelgood factor. In the current climate, he’s been overshadowed by Captain Tom Moore, but he’s given some joy on a smaller scale and raised a bit of money to stop the club going out of business.

“Hopefully it will inspire young fans of other clubs to do something – it can only be a benefit if people get involved.”

Lincoln completed his 100km challenge with a lap around the Oxfordshire club’s pitch and a hero’s welcome.

There was a funny moment as he went through the finish line. The paper covered his face and he couldn’t see where he was going.

“Well done, Lincoln, absolutely fantastic – we will send the bill for the fence!” joked a grateful Didcot Town.

