My Club Lotto helping clubs boost funds in uncertain timess

Posted on by in Latest News with

My Club Lotto has been generating thousands for clubs of all shapes and sizes over the past few months. The likes of Lingfield FC, Chipping Sodbury FC and Ince Road Bridge ARLFC have all been the beneficiaries of the service which is open to any club.

“It is brilliant,” said Andy Wildgoose, who bought a My Club Lotto ticket via Chipping Sodbury FC’s My Club Lotto site and scooped May’s jackpot.

“It means I can afford to go on holiday soon for the first time in about 15 years.”

The premise is simple: Clubs sign up to My Club Lotto, their members and supporters buy tickets and have the chance to win some fabulous prizes – and the club benefits from every ticket purchased.

That’s not all. Should one of their fans win the weekly Lotto jackpot, the club gains additional funding.

A keen supporter of Ince Rose Bridge Amateur Rugby League Football Club, Jayne Shaw saw her numbers come up last month and exclaimed: “It’s amazing. I was over the moon to win.”

She added: “Our rep has promoted My Club Lotto tickets on the Ince Rose Bridge Facebook page quite a lot and once others know that people like me can win, and how much it can help their club, it will hopefully encourage others to have a go.

“I just subscribe, buying £5 worth of tickets a month and the club received a cash boost, which is a so welcome to a club like ours.”

And starting this week, anyone who subscribes to their club’s My Club Lotto service, will now receive a £10 Voucher to spend at My Club Market*, where you can buy sports equipment, memorabilia and more!

The weekly jackpot is £1,000 minimum, every ticket sold provides the club with much-needed revenue – and there is a £100 bonus to the jackpot winner’s club!

So, take a look at My Club Lotto and get your club involved today!

*T&Cs apply