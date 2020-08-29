Non-League Club Directory 2020/21

Now in its 43rd year of publication, the Directory has developed into a comprehensive record of competitions within the Non-League game and gives this level of football the publicity and prestige it deserves.

The Football Association has encouraged the development of the publication since its introduction as a small pocket book in 1978 and all their competitions such as The Cup, Trophy and Vase plus their Youth and Women’s Cups are featured.

Individual club pages highlight club details for all National League System clubs, records and statistics plus senior players are featured in team photographs.

Major competitions within the nation’s pyramid of domestic leagues are featured from the National League System with many leagues outside of the top six steps featured also.

