Macclesfield Town suspended from the National League with expulsion looming

Macclesfield Town have been suspended from the National League and served with a notice of expulsion to take effect on October 12.

The Silkmen were wound-up in the High Court two weeks ago over debts totalling more than £500,000, with £190,000 owed in tax.

The club suffered relegation from League Two last season after the EFL won an appeal against a points deduction which meant a suspended four-point sanction would be applied immediately, dropping Macc to the foot of the table and reprieving Stevenage.

The National League campaign is scheduled to begin on Saturday, but the league has announced Macclesfield won’t be a part of it.

A statement read: “Further to the company owning Macclesfield Town Football Club (“The Club”) being the subject of a court winding-up order, the Board of The National League has passed a Resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a Notice of Expulsion be served on the Club taking effect on Monday 12th October 2020.

“The National League has served that Notice of Expulsion on the Official Receiver responsible for dealing with the Club’s affairs.

“As the Club’s expulsion will be effective on Monday 12th October, in the meantime, the Club is suspended from The National League competition and its three fixtures during that period are postponed. The matches affected are 3rd October (home v Bromley), 6th October (away v Boreham Wood) and 10th October (away v Aldershot).”

