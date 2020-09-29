‘Elite’ club supporters barred from watching FA Cup second round qualifying ties

The FA have confirmed the position on fans attending FA Cup second round qualifying ties this weekend following discussions with the government.

Where an Elite Club is playing another Elite Club:

– the match must be played behind closed doors (i.e. with no spectators permitted to be in attendance)

Where an Elite Club is playing a Non-Elite Club:

– Where the match is played at the Elite Club’s ground, the match must be played behind closed doors (i.e. with no spectators permitted to be in attendance)

– Where the match is played at the Non-Elite Club’s ground, spectators of the home club only shall be permitted to attend the match in accordance with the latest applicable National League System Spectator Guidance.

Both clubs shall ensure that spectators of the visiting club are not in attendance at the match.

Where a Non-Elite Club is playing another Non-Elite Club:

– spectators (of both the home and visiting clubs) shall be permitted to attend the match in accordance with the latest applicable National League System Spectator Guidance.

Clubs at Steps 1 & 2 of the FA National League System are considered to be “Elite Clubs” and clubs in Step 3 and below of the FA National League System are considered to be “Non-Elite Clubs”.

This position shall apply for matches in the Emirates FA Cup second round qualifying and will be reviewed again prior to the third round qualifying.