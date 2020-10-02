The National League to receive £10 million rescue package from government

The National League season will start as planned tomorrow after the government pledged £10 million to help the 67 clubs play matches behind closed doors.

The government said on Tuesday it would support Non-League’s top two tiers and now the National League has received confirmation of their aid.

The NLP understands the £10 million grant will be split between the National League, North and South over the first three months of the season before the situation will then be reviewed, with the government committed to continuing its support beyond then if needed.

A National League statement read: “In recent weeks, The National League and The Football Association have been engaged with Government to address the revenue shortfall expected by member clubs caused by the pause to the safe return of spectators.

“The National League has now received confirmation of significant financial grant-aid support from the Government to compensate clubs for essential revenue lost from fans not returning in October, and has communicated with its member clubs to provide reassurance ahead of the season start.

“The 2020/21 National League season will now commence on 3 October as planned with clubs playing ‘behind closed doors’ in compliance with the elite sport protocols.”