Inih Effiong arrival will boost Notts County’s promotion hopes, says boss Neal Ardley

Striker Inih Effiong has joined Notts County on loan from Stevenage until the end of the season, joining Harrogate wide man Calvin Miller

Neal Ardley reckons new loan signing Inih Effiong will add more physical presence to Notts County’s attack.

Effiong has joined the Magpies from League Two Stevenage on a deal until the end of the season, alongside Harrogate wide man Calvin Miller, who has also put pen to paper on a deal at Meadow Lane.

Ardley spoke glowingly of Effiong last season when the forward scored 16 goals in 38 appearances for National League rivals Dover Athletic.

Now having recently returned to Stevenage from a loan spell at Barnet, Effiong is being pinpointed as the man to breathe fresh new life into Notts County’s promotion challenge.

“He caused us no end of problems last season for Dover, and you remember those things and so do the centre-backs,” Ardley said.

“I think he’s improved as he’s got a bit older, as all centre-forwards do.

“But we just looked and we said can Kyle Wootton play every game and every minute of every game? The answer’s no.

“We wanted somebody who can give that presence that Kyle gives albeit probably slightly different not just technically but also with his pace and power.

“He scored goals at this level last season for a team that was a mid-table team and we just felt that he was the right man to add to the squad.”

Miller, meanwhile, arrives at Meadow Lane having been identified as a potential target earlier in the summer.

Instead, the former Celtic player moved to Harrogate where he has played 13 league and cup games for League 2 Town this season.

“Calvin was one that we looked at in the summer,” he said.

“He’s very tidy, very knowledgeable, checks his shoulders as you would expect a player who has been educated at Celtic would do. He has got those qualities and can play off the left or the right.

“We feel that he’ll give us real flexibility when these games come thick and fast.”