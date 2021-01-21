Stockport County part company with manager Jim Gannon

Jim Gannon has parted company with Stockport County
National League promotion chasers Stockport County have sensationally parted company with legendary manager Jim Gannon.
The 52-year-old led the Hatters to the National League North title in 2018-19 and recently celebrated his 500th game in charge of the club he represented with aplomb as a player.
This season, Gannon took Stockport to the FA Cup third round where they were narrowly edged out 1-0 by Premier League giants West Ham United in front of the TV Cameras, while a 2-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night took them up to fourth in the National League table with games in hand.
Stockport said the decision to part company with Gannon was not results-based but was “centred around culture”.
A club statement read: “Stockport County Football Club have today parted company with Manager Jim Gannon.
“This has been an extremely difficult decision for the Club’s Board to take and not a decision taken lightly. The decision is not results based but is centred around culture.
“We thank Jim for his longstanding service to the Club as both player and manager; he has rightfully been immortalised into the Club’s Hall of Fame and will always be a huge part of County’s history.
“We want to reassure fans that every decision made, we believe to be in the best long-term interests of the Club.
“Assistant Manager Dave Conlon will take interim responsibility whilst a new Manager is appointed.
“There will be no further comment until a new appointment is made.”