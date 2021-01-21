Quantcast

Missed us? Buy The NLP here!

Subscribers login | Free sample

Newsletter

Get our weekly Football email
Home / Latest News / Stockport County part company with manager Jim Gannon

Stockport County part company with manager Jim Gannon

Posted on by in , , with 0 Comments

Jim Gannon has parted company with Stockport County

National League promotion chasers Stockport County have sensationally parted company with legendary manager Jim Gannon.

The 52-year-old led the Hatters to the National League North title in 2018-19 and recently celebrated his 500th game in charge of the club he represented with aplomb as a player.

This season, Gannon took Stockport to the FA Cup third round where they were narrowly edged out 1-0 by Premier League giants West Ham United in front of the TV Cameras, while a 2-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night took them up to fourth in the National League table with games in hand.

Stockport said the decision to part company with Gannon was not results-based but was “centred around culture”.

A club statement read: “Stockport County Football Club have today parted company with Manager Jim Gannon.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision for the Club’s Board to take and not a decision taken lightly. The decision is not results based but is centred around culture.

“We thank Jim for his longstanding service to the Club as both player and manager; he has rightfully been immortalised into the Club’s Hall of Fame and will always be a huge part of County’s history.

“We want to reassure fans that every decision made, we believe to be in the best long-term interests of the Club.

“Assistant Manager Dave Conlon will take interim responsibility whilst a new Manager is appointed.

“There will be no further comment until a new appointment is made.”

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Liked this story? Share it!

PinIt


https://casino-bonus.com/uk/new-casino-sites/

the bet calculator

non gamstop casinos uk

betting sites in the UK

[snack_ad id="6539132" type="1by1"]