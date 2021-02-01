National League distribute resolutions to decide the outcome of the season

National League clubs have 28 days to vote on four resolutions to decide whether Steps 1, or 2, or both, complete the season

The National League has distributed resolutions to clubs to consider the outcome of the 2020-21 season.

The resolutions are formed of four parts: one Special Resolution and three Ordinary Resolutions based on the outcome of the first.

A Special Resolution requires a 75% majority to be passed, whereas an Ordinary Resolution requires a more than 50% majority.

Votes for Resolution 1 and 4 will be counted under prescribed voting conditions, while Resolution 2 and 3 will be counted with one vote per member club.

Should Resolution 1 pass, Resolution 2 and 3 will be counted, with Resolution 4 disregarded. Should Resolution 1 be voted against, Resolution 4 will be counted, with Resolution 2 and 3 votes disregarded.

Under The National League’s Articles of Association, Member Clubs have 28 days to return voting submissions.

The resolutions are:

Resolution 1

SPECIAL RESOLUTION (ALL CLUBS)

That Resolution 2 about whether to end the 2020/21 Playing Season of The National League (Step 1) be taken only by Clubs in the National League and that Resolution 3 about whether to end the 2020/21 Playing Season of the National League North and the National League South (Step 2) be taken only by Clubs that play in the National League North or the National League South with votes cast for Resolution 3 being counted on a one member, one vote basis for National League North and National League South Clubs.

Resolution 2

ORDINARY RESOLUTION – FOR NATIONAL LEAGUE CLUBS (STEP 1) ONLY

That, conditional upon Resolution 1 being passed, the 2020/21 Playing Season of the National League (Step 1) shall immediately end on the date this Resolution 2 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of The Football Association, those Regulations that provide for promotion and relegation to and from Step 1 be suspended for the 2020/21 Playing Season.

Resolution 3

ORDINARY RESOLUTION – FOR NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH AND NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH CLUBS (STEP 2) ONLY

That, conditional upon Resolution 1 being passed, the 2020/21 Playing Season of the National League North and the National League South (Step 2) shall immediately end on the date this Resolution 3 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of The Football Association those Regulations that provide for promotion and relegation to and from Step 2 be suspended for the 2020/21 Playing Season.

Resolution 4

ORDINARY RESOLUTION (ALL CLUBS)

That conditional upon Resolution 1 not being passed, the 2020/21Playing Seasons of The National League (Step 1) and The National League North and The National League South (Step 2) shall immediately end on the date this Resolution 4 is passed and be declared null and void and subject to the approval of The Football Association, those Regulations that provide for promotion to and relegation from Step 1 and Step 2 be suspended for the 2020/21 Playing Season.