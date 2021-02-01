Transfer deadline deals: Kingstonian youngster seals big Dons move + John-Lewis, Angus, Piggott

Corie Andrews is back in the Football League with AFC Wimbledon after an impressive spell at Kingstonian

Kingstonian manager Hayden Bird believes Corie Andrews is an example to any young Non-League footballer who thought their professional dream has died.

The 23-year-old former Crystal Palace academy striker has joined League One AFC Wimbledon having been top scorer for the Ks this season, with nine goals in 11 games.

“I’m obviously disappointed to lose such an important player,” Bird told the club’s website. “However, I know how much this means to Corie and I am absolutely thrilled for him.

“Not only is Corie a fantastic player but he is a fantastic lad. He is an example to every young player who has been released from a professional club and has the ambition to bounce back.”

He added: “I know the Kingstonian supporters will be sad to see Corie leave, therefore, it’s important for them to know that he has refused various offers to play in the National League to remain loyal to Kingstonian. Equally, as a club, we have done everything in our power to keep him.

“However, this is potentially a life-changing opportunity, and as I’m sure our supporters would agree, it would not be right to stand in his way. He’s been a pleasure to work with and I know he will have a fantastic career; he certainly deserves to.”

AFC Wimbledon’s interim boss Mark Robinson added: “I have only seen Corie train a couple of times, and as he was signed before Saturday’s game, all I can say right now is what a fantastic opportunity the young man has been given.

“I look forward to seeing how he attacks the opportunity to forge a career at our club.”

Andrews is not the only Non-League striker to have made the move back into the Football League this transfer deadline day.

Hereford frontman Lenell John-Lewis is back in the full-time game after agreeing a deal to re-join League Two strugglers Grimsby Town.

The 31-year-old returns to the club where he became a firm favourite after scoring 30 goals in two seasons in 2013 to 2015.

Last week, the Bulls gave 34-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Ipswich midfielder Giles Coke permission to train with the Mariners, reuniting him with his former Ipswich boss Hurst.

At the same time, Hereford turned down an approach for former Shrewsbury Town striker John-Lewis but now joins on a deal until the end of the season after the offer was increased.

Hurst told Grimsby’s website: “I know he’s been desperate for this move to happen, it didn’t look like it was going to happen at one stage but thankfully it has.

“I am looking forward to reuniting with him for the third time and everyone can be reassured that he will be putting on that shirt and giving everything.”

Elsewhere, Wrexham have landed a coup after signing National League winner Dior Angus on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old joins the National League side on a free transfer after forming a key part of the Barrow team which won the title so impressively last season

Angus earned a move to the EFL in 2018 when he joined Port Vale from Redditch United.

He told Wrexham’s website: “I’d like to think I can bring pace and goals to this team, hopefully.

“The Racecourse is always one of those where, as a visiting player, you are excited to come here, so it’s exciting to now be able to play here as a Wrexham player.”

Altrincham have announced the signing of forward Joe Piggott.

The 21-year-old signs for the Robinson a deal until the end of next season following his recent departure from Wigan Athletic.

Piggott, the former Everton, Rochdale and Dundee United youngster, has previously been with Alty on loan, netting four goals in six games for Phil Parkinson’s side in 2019.

Wealdstone have added to their squad with two young academy defenders.

The Stones have signed Joseph Olowu from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season and George Langston from Watford on a one-month deal.

Nigerian defender Olowu played in both legs of the 2018 FA Youth Cup final for the Gunners and has also spent time on loan at Cork City.

