Midweek round-up: Sutton accept Stockport gift as leaders Torquay crash at home

Isaac Olaofe scored Sutton United’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Stockport County to take them back up to second in the table

Sutton United accepted a welcome double gift from Stockport County as new manager Simon Rusk suffered his first defeat in charge of the Hatters.

And it helped the Us cut the gap to leaders Torquay United to nine points after the Gulls went down to a shock home defeat to Altrincham.

Stockport’s miserable evening began on the half-hour mark when Mark Kitching’s innocuous pass back rolled under the boot of goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe with the own goal given to the latter.

Things got worse for the home side on 57 minutes when Liam Hogan fouled Isaac Olaofe in the penalty are but Harry Beautyman missed from the spot.

Sutton, though, weren’t to be denied with Olaofe making it 2-0 and clinching a result which takes his side above Stockport and back into second.

Indeed, the fact they remain in striking distance of Gary Johnson’s Torquay United with three games in hand owes much to the Gulls’ shock 2-1 home defeat to Altrincham, who in turn climb in fourth.

Kyle Cameron put the leaders in front on 22 minutes, only for Josh Hancock to equalise 11 minutes later with his third goal in as many games.

And the Robins clinched victory with Ryan Colclough’s stunning strike on the stroke of half-time, subjecting Torquay to a fourth defeat of the season even though Jake Moult was sent off late on.

Barnet’s woes at the foot of the table continued as they crashed to an eighth straight defeat in all competitions, at Aldershot Town.

Michael Petrasso looked like giving the Bees a lifeline with the opening goal eight minutes into the second half but two goals in nine minutes from Jamie Sendles-White and Mo Bettamer sealed the points for the Shots and left Barnet nine points adrift of safety.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored his 10th goal of the season to help Boreham Wood to a 1-0 victory over Weymouth, while Eastleigh and Wrexham shared a 1-1 draw at the Silverlake Stadium – Kwame Thomas’ strike for Wrexham on the stroke of half-time cancelled out by Joe Tomlinson. Wrexham ended the game with 10 men after debutant Tyler French was sent off four minutes from time.

Elsewhere, the matches between Wealdstone and Maidenhead United, Chesterfield and King’s Lynn Town, Notts County and Bromley and FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.