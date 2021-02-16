Midweek round-up: Eastleigh halt Hartlepool’s progress as Barnet end eight-match losing run

Eastleigh striker Ben House scored inside 30 seconds in a 2-1 victory over Hartlepool United – a result which prevented Pools from cutting the gap to Torquay United at the top of the table

Hartlepool United missed the chance to cut the gap at the top of the National League table to four points with a game in hand after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh.

Ben House gave the Spitfires the best possible start with a goal inside 30 seconds before Tyrone Barnett doubled Eastleigh’s lead just before the half-hour mark.

Dave Challinor’s Pools’ dug in but the 300-mile midweek trip clearly took its toll, although Joe Grey pulled a goal back in stoppage-time.

Jake Reeves’ second-half strike was enough to see Notts County see off a dogged King’s Lynn Town and move up to third, while Stockport County while held 0-0 at Maidenhead United.

Wrexham continued their charge by moving up to sixth with a 2-0 home win over Woking. Dior Angus and a Luke Young penalty either side of the break earned the Dragons the points.

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways – and earned some FA Trophy revenge – over Aldershot Town with a 3-1 win at the EBB Stadium.

Goals from Jamie Ward, Alex Gudger and Adam Rooney deemed Josh Rees’ goal back as mere consolation.

Boreham Wood came close to mounting a memorable fightback, but ultimately fell short, as they went down 3-2 at home to improving Yeovil Town.

First-half goals from Rhys Murphy, a Reuben Reid penalty and Josh Neufville put the Glovers in complete control before a Kabongo Tshimanga penalty and Gus Mafuta effort set up a thrilling finale.

Bottom club Barnet finally ended their eight-match losing ruin with a much-needed 2-1 home win over FC Halifax Town.

Michael Petrasso and Anthony Wordsworth put the Bees two goals up at the break, and not even Jeff King’s goal back could prevent Tim Flowers from earning a first win in charge.

In the other game, Liam Gordon’s 25th-minute was enough to held Dagenham & Redbridge to a vital win over Bromley.

In NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH, York City’s first-ever game in their new LNER Community Stadium ended in defeat as they crashed 3-1 to promotion rivals AFC Fylde.

Nick Haughton celebrated signing a new deal with the Coasters with two second-half goals after Alex Whitmore had earlier given them the lead. Sean Newton became the first York City player to score at their new home from the penalty spot on 64 minutes.

In the only other game to go ahead, second-half goals from Michael Bakare and Chris Camwell helped Hereford to a 2-0 home win over Brackley Town.

In NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH, Eastbourne Borough moved into third after they came from behind to beat Billericay Town 4-2.

Two goals from Chris Whepdale sandwiching a Charlie Walker effort and James Hammond secured victory for Sports, while Rowan Liburd, recently called up for the St Kitts and Newis international side, was among the scorers for Ricay.

There were more goals at the San Siro after bottom club Welling United also came from behind to pip Kent rivals Ebbsfleet United 4-3 in a thriller.

Dipo Akinyemi was the hero for the Wings, scoring twice in between efforts from Olumide Durojaiye and Krystian Campbell, while Bobby-Joe Taylor, Lee Martin and William Wood netted for Fleet.

St Albans City missed the chance to go back up to third after they were held 1-1 by Hemel Hempstead Town – Solomon Nwobuokei’s 58th-minute effort cancelled out by Jonathan Lacey’s penalty 13 minutes later.