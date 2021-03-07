Newport County boss Michael Flynn: Keep the Non-League talent like Priestley Farquharson coming!

By Rob Cole

A MESSAGE to all Non-League managers from Newport County boss Michael Flynn – if you’ve got any more like Priestley Farquharson then we’d love to give them a chance.

The former Connah’s Quay Nomads defender has stepped seamlessly from the JD Cymru Premier league into League Two and has become an instant hit with both his new manager and his team mates.

When Flynn lost loan star Bradley Cooper in the January window, he took a punt on bringing Farquharson, inset, up into the Football League and threw him in at the deep end. Now, instead of chasing another Welsh Non–League title h...