Worcester City appointed former Westfields manager Andy Bevan as assistant to new boss Tim Harris

WORCESTER City have appointed former Westfields manager Andy Bevan as assistant to new boss Tim Harris.

Bevan, a UEFA A licensed coach, led Fields to the quarter-final of the FA Vase and the first round of the FA Cup.

He left in May 2019 and moved to join neighbours Hereford as head coach. Bevan then became head of coaching at the Hereford Development Centre for Cheltenham Town, and will continue in his role there alongside his new duties with the Midland Alliance outfit.

“I am really excited about getting involved,” Bevan said. “When Tim called me the decision was an easy one. Cheltenham have been first class in making this work and I can’t wait to get started.”

Harris added: “I am pleased Andy has agreed to get involved in helping take this club forward. He is a very passionate and enthusiastic individual with proven ability to develop players and a good knowledge of this level.”