Tributes paid to Football League ace Steve Jagielka

ACC-ELERATION! Accrington celebrate promotion to the Football League PICTURE: Alamy

Steve Jagielka

AFC TELFORD United boss Gavin Cowan has led the tributes to former team mate and Football League ace Steve Jagielka, who died this week at the age of 43.

The brother of Sheffield United and England defender Phil, midfielder Steve enjoyed an impressive career as a professional before dropping into Non-League, last featuring for North West Counties League Ellesmere in 2012.

Jagielka started his career at Stoke City before embarking on a six-year stint at Shrewsbury Town, making more than 200 appearances.

He then completed a switch to Neil Warnock’s Sheffield United in 2003 to join his brother but did not make a single first-team appearance before moving to Accrington Stanley.

There, Jagielka helped the club win promotion back to the Football League after a 46-year absence by winning the Conference in 2005-06 under John Coleman.

Another promotion followed the next season, this time with Droylsden, who won the Conference North title.

Jagielka then moved to AFC Telford to captain the Bucks under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers before ending his career at, Ellesmere, via Hednesford, even turning out for the former in a friendly just last September.

Current Bucks boss Cowan played with Jagielka in his two-year spell at Telford. He commented: “I am absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and ex-teammate Jags.

“He was an amazing character, brilliant teammate, I was only speaking to him a few weeks ago talking about our playing careers and we were linking in and doing a bit of work. It’s just deeply disappointing, absolutely tragic, he will be sadly missed. My heart goes out to his children and family.”

The club added: “We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of former player Stephen Jagielka. The former skipper played for the club between 2007-2009 under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers. All our thoughts at this difficult time are with Steve’s family and friends.”

Accrington boss Coleman said: “It’s absolutely sickening news for everyone at the club, he was such a popular character when he was here and a big part of why we’re laying in these games.

“Our hearts and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”