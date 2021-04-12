FA Vase fifth round draw released

The draw for the fifth round of the Buildbase FA Vase was made at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Sixteen fourth round ties are set to take place this weekend and the remaining clubs head into those games knowing what prize is on offer for the winners.

Current favourites and 2020 Vase finalists Hebburn Town will face a home tie against either Congleton Town or Malvern Town if they can see off Liversedge on South Tyneside on Saturday.

Plymouth Parkway – beaten quarter-finalists in last season’s competition – will entertain Clevedon Town this weekend with the winners now handed another home tie against either Lancing or Flackwell Heath.

Much-fancied Sutton Common Rovers will also face a home tie if they can beat Hadley on Saturday as they face the winners of the last-32 tie between Fakenham Town and Binfield.

And there is a potential clash between two Northern League clubs as Shildon will face West Auckland Town if the two North East clubs come through their respective ties against Warrington Rylands and North Ferriby.

The draw in full:

1 Hebburn Town or Liversedge v Congleton Town or Malvern Town

2 Shildon or Warrington Rylands v North Ferriby or West Auckland Town

3 Stourport Swifts or Walsall Wood v Anstey Nomads or Wellingborough Town

4 Mulbarton Wanderers or Hanworth Villa v Long Eaton United or Westfields

5 Cobham v Leighton Town or Walton & Hersham

6 Sutton Common Rovers or Hadley v Fakenham Town or Binfield

7 Bridgwater Town or Tavistock v United Services Portsmouth or Christchurch

8 Plymouth Parkway or Clevedon Town v Lancing or Flackwell Heath

Winning clubs will claim £2,250 from the competition prize fund with losing clubs awarded £725.