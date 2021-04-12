Former Premier League striker Dave Kitson named as interim chairman at Arlesey Town

Former Stoke City and Portsmouth striker Dave Kitson has been appointed as interim chairman at Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club Arlesey Town.

Photo: Alamy

The move comes after former chairman John Morrell decided to step down with immediate effect after five years at the club.

Kitson played for the Blues during their Ryman League Division Three title-winning season in 2000/01 before joining Cambridge United.

He went on to play for the likes of Reading, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United before working in the media following the end of his playing career.

Following his appointment Kitson told the club website: “I would like to thank the committee for offering me the opportunity to take on the role as Interim Chairman.

“I would also like to thank John Morrell for the sterling work he has done as Chairman to lead the club to this point.

“Arlesey has always had a place in my heart and I made numerous lifelong friends during my time here.

“This is an exciting period for everyone involved and I look forward to contributing to the start of the next chapter in the clubs history.”