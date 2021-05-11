Danny Scopes resigns as Concord Rangers boss

Danny Scopes has resigned as Concord Rangers manager – a little more than a week after leading the Beachboys out at Wembley in the FA Trophy final.

The National League South made the shock announcement on Tuesday evening.

It follows the news chairman Ant Smith is also stepping down from his role, although he has said he will continue to support the club.

Scopes returned for his second spell as Concord boss in 2019 and guided the Essex outfit to the FA Trophy final.

The delayed final against Harrogate Town at Wembley finally took place on Bank Holiday Monday. Despite not playing a competitive game since February, the Beachboys held their own, eventually going down 1-0 to the League Two side as Scopes spoke of his pride for how they fared in the circumstances.

A club statement posted on twitter read: “We would like to wish Danny well for his future and thank him for his contributions to our football club during his tenure which included our memorable FA Trophy final appearance at the home of football.”