Danny Scopes proud of Concord Rangers despite FA Trophy Final defeat

By Matt Badcock

NO WAY THROUGH: Concord’s Lamar Reynolds is challenged by Harrogate’s Will Smith

PICTURE: Alamy

DANNY SCOPES believes Concord Rangers showed their true fighting spirit at Wembley.

Going up against a League Two side would be a challenge in ordinary circumstances but with Harrogate Town at the end of a full season while the National League South Beachboys haven’t played since February, it meant they had a mountain to scale.

But Scopes’ side stood up to the challenge and the boss says as the week as gone on, the feeling of pride has been overwhelming.

“Obviously there’s disa...