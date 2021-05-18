REVEALED: National League System club allocations 2021-22

The Football Association have revealed the National League System club allocations for 2021-22 with the new eight division at Step 4 to create a ‘pure pyramid’.

The plans, which include two additional divisions at Step 5 and a reduction of Step 6 divisions from 20 to 17, were shelved last year following the coronavirus outbreak that ended the 2019-20 season.

After consultation, The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committee proposed the restructure should go ahead this summer after the season was again terminated early.

In total, 107 clubs will be elevated across Steps 4-6. Clubs were allocated an unweighted points-per-game figure on the basis of its completed fixtures in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and invited to apply.

In a statement the FA said: “We can now confirm that the National League System (NLS) restructure at Steps 4-6 has been completed and the club allocations for the 2021-22 season have been confirmed, subject to FA Council ratification.

“The restructure will see 107 clubs in total upwardly moved within the pyramid at Steps 4-6 in order to facilitate the new divisions, with a new additional division at Step 4 and two additional new divisions at Step 5 and a reduction of divisions, from 20 to 17, at Step 6.

“The restructure will have a positive impact on a significant number of clubs, supporting them with reduced travel and costs and providing greater opportunities for generating income via localised fixtures.

“We would like to thank all of the clubs across the National League System for their hard work and effort in completing their applications for upwards movement and we look forward to welcoming them back for the 2021-22 season.”

