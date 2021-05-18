Spalding United complete shock signing of Marcus Maddison

Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Spalding United have completed the signing of former Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic winger Marcus Maddison.

Photo: Spalding United

The former Newcastle United academy player became one of non-league’s hottest properties when his inspired form helped Gateshead reach the Skrill Premier promotion final in 2014.

A move into the Football League was secured in the early weeks of the following season as Peterborough United won the race for his services.

Maddison went on to score over 50 goals in 212 appearances for the Posh before going on to spend time with the likes of Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

He stepped away from the professional game earlier this year – but will now return to the game after a phone call from former Posh team-mate Gaby Zakuani.

The Tulips manager told the club website: “I’m very pleased to get a player of this quality. I know Marcus personally, and I think at this arrangement suits both parties.”

Maddison added: “When Gaby reached out and offered me the opportunity to get involved with what he’s trying to build at Spalding, I felt like it was something I wanted to be part of. I look forward to getting fit and showing the gaffer what I can do.”