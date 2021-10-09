STEVE SHORE: Our talent pool needs protecting

Steve SHORE

CHELMSFORD CITY CHAIRMAN

The football world is beginning to realise that one of the best places to develop young talent is within the Non-League system.

Playing men’s football week in, week out I believe better prepares our stars of the future rather than be closeted in big club academies where they play each other and have limited opportunities to assess and develop different systems of play. It’s all very pristine; which we all know it will not be reality for the vast majority of them.

And with Brexit we are seeing an increased trend towards Premier League clubs looking at o...