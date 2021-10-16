Jody Brown aims to rally at Billericay

By Matt Badcock

SWIFT RETURN: Former Heybridge Swifts boss Jody Brown in the Billericay dug-out yesterday as they beat Slough, inset

PICTURE: Nicky Hayes

JODY BROWN believes Billericay Town are the perfect fit for his return to management – and he’s convinced he’s seen the evidence they have the character to get out of a National League South relegation scrap.

Brown, who replaces Kevin Watson at the helm, had a watching brief from the stands at Dulwich Hamlet last weekend as the Blues won their first game of the season. He was then in the dugout yesterday as the Blues beat Slough Town.

...