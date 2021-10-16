Scott Davies leads ‘Epic’ battle against gambling addiction

By Josh Graham

SCOTT DAVIES had no idea that sneaking into betting shops at the age of 16 would lead to a crippling gambling addiction that cost him over £250,000 and left him at rock bottom.

The former Reading and Aldershot Town midfielder, 33, saw a bit of fun spiral into a serious problem, curtailing his football career as he slept in his car, stole from his parents, and eventually started self-harming.

But in 2015, Davies went to rehab and managed to kick the habit that effectively ended his full-time playing career and now has what he describes as the “best job in the world” working w...