Risborough Rangers eyeing Celtic record

Rangers eyeing Celtic’s record
By David Richardson
WINNING MENTALITY: Risborough Rangers are unbeaten in 42 league matches
PICTURE: Charlie Carter
CHELSEA, Liverpool and Arsenal – that’s the type of company unbeaten Risborough Rangers are mixing with but you won’t find them getting carried away.
The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side have not lost in their last 42 league matches and were last beaten by Winslow United on April 9, 2019.
It places them among the likes of Chelsea (40), Liverpool (44) and Arsenal (49) who are in the top ten British teams for longest unbeaten...
