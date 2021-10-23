TNS SEE RED AS SILKMEN LEVEL

WELSH ROUND-UPBy Carl Field

KAI EDWARDS’ 93rd-minute goal gave Flint Town United a point from their top of the table clash with unbeaten The New Saints in the JD Cymru Premier league.Edwards’ first of the season made something of TNS losing Leo Smith to two yellow cards in six minutes, which left them with 10 men for the final 22 minutes.Connah’s Quay Nomads must have thought they were on for a first league win since 20 August when Cardiff Met were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark.Jamie Insall gave the reigning champions a 14th minute lead before the home si...