ORIGINAL SHAKERS EYEING RETURN

By Neil Harvey

SUPPORTERS group Est. 1885 have had a bid accepted by administrators to purchase Bury FC’s assets and stadium Gigg Lane.The Shakers were expelled from the EFL in August 2019 and fans formed Bury AFC which was admitted into the North West Counties League Division One North last season.Bury were put into administration in November last year with their ground listed for sale last May.Administrator Steven Wiseglass, of Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, confirmed a bid had been accepted from the fansbacked consortium Est. 1885.“We have accepted ...