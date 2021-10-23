EFL PAIR EYEING BUYABU

CHAMPIONSHIP pair Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United are leading the race for Hornchurch starlet Jili Buyabu.The 19-year-old left-sider has proved a revelation for the FA Trophy winners since his release from Crystal Palace last summer.Buyabu has taken to life in Isthmian Premier with ease for the Urchins and is already being tipped for big things by experienced boss Mark Stimson.Forest and Peterborough have regularly kept tabs on Buyabu’s progress at the Hornchurch Stadium where scouts from Chelsea and Manchester City have also been in attendance this season.

