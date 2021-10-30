Bren felt he could turn the tide for Bromsgrove Sporting

Bromsgrove run sees Kelly go

By Andy Mitchell

CHANGE: Bromsgrove Sport ing have let boss Bren Kelly, inset, go

PICTURE: Bromsgrove Sporting

BREN Kelly felt he had warranted more time to extend Bromsgrove Sporting’s fairytale rise and argued off-field progress would be required for the next man to succeed.

The Rouslers announced on Monday the end of Kelly’s six-year spell at the Victoria Ground, three-and-a-half of which were spent as manager, following a run of four straight Southern League Premier Division Central defeats.

Then-assistant Kelly stepped up to the top job in March 2018 a...