Clubs to receive a reprieve as FA reveal promotion and relegation plans

By Jon Couch

CLUBS at Steps 3 and 4 could yet be saved from relegation this season following a new set of changes announced by The FA this week.

According to the Isthmian League website, some clubs at Steps 3 and 4 may be spared the drop in order to fill vacancies across the National League system.

The proposals – as discussed by Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris in his NLP column back in August – could see a total of seven clubs from Step 3 and 10 from Step 4 reprieved, while the 10 second-placed Step 5 clubs promoted automatically without the need for play-offs.

This will all ...