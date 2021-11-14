Rod makes it six out of six as perfect Brentwood plough on

100% start for the new Blues manager
By David Richardson
BRENTWOOD Town offered Rod Stringer the perfect opportunity to get back into management – and he’s rewarded them with a perfect start!
The Isthmian League North side have won all six of their matches under their new boss while reaching the FA Trophy first round - yesterday - for just the second time in their 67-year history.
Stringer, appointed last month, had been out of work since leaving Chelmsford City in January 2020 before getting his patience tested during the pandemic.
But his local club Brentwood gave him a long-awaited chan...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login