Rod makes it six out of six as perfect Brentwood plough on

100% start for the new Blues manager

By David Richardson

BRENTWOOD Town offered Rod Stringer the perfect opportunity to get back into management – and he’s rewarded them with a perfect start!

The Isthmian League North side have won all six of their matches under their new boss while reaching the FA Trophy first round - yesterday - for just the second time in their 67-year history.

Stringer, appointed last month, had been out of work since leaving Chelmsford City in January 2020 before getting his patience tested during the pandemic.

But his local club Brentwood gave him a long-awaited chan...