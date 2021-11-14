ADAM VIRGO: Hatters boss Chally is the ideal fit!

Adam VIRGO

BT SPORT PUNDIT GIVES HIS EXPERT OPINION

MY FIRST thought when Simon Rusk departed Stockport County was Dave Challinor is the best man for the job – but I didn’t think they would be able to get him.

He signed a three-year deal with Pools in September and had them in the top ten of League Two after winning that magnificent National League play-off final against Torquay United.

Stockport need stability and a manager that knows the league inside-out – I can’t see any negatives to this appointment for them.

In my opinion, Challinor’s been the best National League manager over the la...