Shaq is back to fire up Tamworth

By Tom Scott
Tamworth striker Shaquille McDonald is looking to make up for lost time after making his long-awaited return to action.
The 26-year-old hadn’t featured for the Lambs since picking up an ankle injury against Peterborough Sports on the opening day of the season.
And just as he was nearing a comeback, he suffered another setback when he picked up a knee injury.
McDonald admits it has been tough to watch his teammates from the sidelines but now, at last, he’s back in first -team contention and looking to fire the Lambs to promotion from Southern Premier Central.
"I'm relieved beca...
