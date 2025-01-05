I don’t blame Tamworth for cup price hike

FANS’ FORUM

AM I alone in standing by the decision of Tamworth to increase their admission prices for their FA Cup tie with Tottenham next Sunday?

Of course, I understand the argument that it goes against the spirit of Non-League etc but, for me, their hands have been forced by the ridiculous decision to scrap FA Cup replays.

Tamworth find themselves in a very unique situation – a one-off game that, if managed properly, could potentially set the club up for many years to come, and possibly even take it to the next level, as it did for the likes of Burton Albion, Exeter...