Josh must have a long-term plan

on

TOUGH START: Ebbsfleet player-boss Josh Wright

I WISH Josh Wright luck as Ebbsfleet United’s manager, but I don’t envy the challenge he has in front of him.
Taking over a side 14 points adrift of safety and without a win since September 14 is hardly the ideal start for a new career in management.
But even if he does have to step down to rebuild, at least he’s gaining valuable experience at managing in Non-League, something that predecessor Harry Watling paid the price for not possessing.
K. COLLINS Maidstone, Kent

