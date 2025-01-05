Josh must have a long-term plan

TOUGH START: Ebbsfleet player-boss Josh Wright

I WISH Josh Wright luck as Ebbsfleet United’s manager, but I don’t envy the challenge he has in front of him.

Taking over a side 14 points adrift of safety and without a win since September 14 is hardly the ideal start for a new career in management.

But even if he does have to step down to rebuild, at least he’s gaining valuable experience at managing in Non-League, something that predecessor Harry Watling paid the price for not possessing.

K. COLLINS Maidstone, Kent

