Braintree Town 2-1 Barnet: It’s double trouble as Lisbie lads shock Bees

By Tom Norton

BRAINTREE TN 2

Kyrell Lisbie 41, Akinde 90 (pen)

BARNET 1

Stead 36

LIFT OFF: Braintree’s Kyrell Lisbie celebrates his first half equaliser with Kyreece Lisbie and Jacob Pinnington

PICTURE: Jon Weaver

NET GAINS: Callum Stead (out of frame) puts Barnet ahead

BRAINTREE took a giant step towards securing their National League status by ending Barnet’s 25-game unbeaten run.

Former Bees striker John Akinde’s 90th-minute penalty condemned Dean Brennan’s champions elect to a first league defeat since October after Kyrell Lisbie had earlier cancelled out Callum Stead’s first-half...