Braintree Town 2-1 Barnet: It’s double trouble as Lisbie lads shock Bees

By Tom Norton
BRAINTREE TN 2
Kyrell Lisbie 41, Akinde 90 (pen)
BARNET 1
Stead 36
LIFT OFF: Braintree’s Kyrell Lisbie celebrates his first half equaliser with Kyreece Lisbie and Jacob Pinnington
PICTURE: Jon Weaver
NET GAINS: Callum Stead (out of frame) puts Barnet ahead
BRAINTREE took a giant step towards securing their National League status by ending Barnet’s 25-game unbeaten run.
Former Bees striker John Akinde’s 90th-minute penalty condemned Dean Brennan’s champions elect to a first league defeat since October after Kyrell Lisbie had earlier cancelled out Callum Stead’s first-half...
