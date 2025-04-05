Gateshead 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge: Tim puts Heed back on track

By Jeff Bowron
GATESHEAD 2
Akinola 19,
DAGENHAM & R 1
Robson 37
STRIKE: Gateshead’s Ethan Robson scores his team’s secondPICTURE: Jon Palmer
GATESHEAD finally ended a dismal run of six straight defeats and eight winless games with a narrow victory on home soil to increase Dagenham & Redbridge’s troubles at the other end of the table.
The Tynesiders remain in the play-offs and Dagenham outside the relegation zone on goal difference after a game of two halves at the international Stadium.
Gateshead fielded their strongest starting eleven and bench for many a week, and it showed ...
