EVANS ABOVE! BLUES SET SIGHTS ON BIG STAGE

ALL THE BIG BUILD-UP TO THE ISUZU FA VASE FOURTH ROUND TIES

By Jon Couch

DARRYL Evans is already treading on unchartered territory at Fleet Town – and he doesn’t want the journey to end.

The Blues boss has led the Hampshire club to the last 32 of the Isuzu FA Vase for their first time in their history.

Evans’ side make the trip to Souther n Combination Premier side Crawley Down Gatwick in Saturday’s fourth round having edged out much-fancied Tring Athletic on penalties in the last round.

And with a dream trip to Wembley now just four games away, the F...