Boston batten down the hatches

Pilgrims must keep it clean

By Matt Badcock

DIGGING DEEP: Boston are plotting the great escape under Graham Coughlan, inset

PICTURE: Chris Bray

GRAHAM COUGHLAN wants his battling Boston United to show they have a clean sheet mentality in their survival bid – just don’t mention the ‘R’ word.

Five wins in six games moved the Pilgrims out of the National League’s bottom four for the first time since September and continued to fuel belief they can pull off a great escape.

But they were back to earth with a bump on Tuesday evening at fellow battlers Wealdstone, who won 1-0through Alex Reid’s ...