Water nightmare for Nomads!

By Jon Couch

OAR-SOME: Nomads chief Tony Blanchard

SIR Steve Redgrave eat your heart out!

Britain’s most decorated rower may have won five Olympic gold medals on waters all over the globe – but not even he can say he has rowed across a football pitch!

But for Anstey Nomads chief Tony Blanchard, it proved to be a necessity this week as he arrived to check the extent of the damage that severe local floods had caused to the club’s Cropston Road pitch.

Sadly for the NPL Midlands promotion chasers, the news wasn’t good as heavy rainfall in the Leicestershire town turned the playing surface int...