Proud boss Pennock has Darts back on target!

By Mark Stillman

HIGH-FLYING: Dartford are faring well so far in their promotion bid

REJUVENATED Dartford have thrown themselves into the Isthmian Premier League title race.

Ady Pennock’s side sat four points off leaders Dover Athletic ahead of yesterday’s postponed match with Chichester City following six straight wins.

A 3-2 defeat at home to Wingate & Finchley on October 19 left them in 13th, six points shy of the playoffs with more losses than victories in their opening 10 games.

Last Saturday’s 4-1 success over Whitehawk extended ed their en league run to 15 games. unbeat-

“It’s ...