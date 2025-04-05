Andover New Street 0-1 AFC Whyteleafe: Wembley feeling all Whyte for Leafe

AFC Whyteleafe won 4-1 on aggregate

By Matthew Nash

ANDOVER NEW STR 0

AFC WHYTELEAFE 1

Bennett 4

AFC Whyteleafe joint-boss Ennio Gonnella admitted his side did the ‘ugly side’ of the game to reach their first Wembley final by defeating Andover New Street in the FA Vase.

The Surrey side secured a disciplined 1-0 victory at the Wessex League promotion hopefuls to complete a 4–1 aggregate win.

Dan Bennett’s fourth-minute free-kick – the midfielder’s third goal over the two legs – killed the tie and there was no way back for the Hampshire side in front of a record crowd of 1,350 at Foxcott...