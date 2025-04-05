Gateshead 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge: Tim Akinola puts Heed back on track

By Jeff Bowron

GATESHEAD 2

Akinola 19, Robson 37

DAGENHAM & R 1

Rees 61

Gateshead finally ended a dismal run of six straight defeats and eight winless games in the National League with a narrow victory on home soil to increase Dagenham & Redbridge’s troubles at the other end of the table.

The Tynesiders remain in the play-offs and Dagenham outside the relegation zone on goal difference after a game of two halves at the international Stadium.

Gateshead fielded their strongest starting eleven and bench for many a week, and it showed as Carl Magnay’s men impressively bossed a one-sid...