The Lambs won’t roll over for big guns

By Jon Couch

LOOKING UP: Nathan Tshikuna is a man on a mission

NATHAN Tshikuna has warned Tottenham Hotspur’s big guns not to expect an easy ride when they rock up at The Lamb this lunchtime.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has played a key part in Tamworth’s rapid rise to Non-League’s top-flight and has chipped in with five goals for Andy Peaks men so far this season.

Tottenham have much-publicised problems at the back and Tshikuna believes the Lambs are capable of giving Ange Postecoglu’s men an uncomfortable afternoon.

“One hundred per cent we are,” the former Barton Rovers, AFC R...